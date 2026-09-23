King Promise named brand ambassador for Dierre Ghana campaign

Audio By Carbonatix
Italian premium security door manufacturer Dierre S.p.A. has named award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife artiste King Promise as the face of its new Ghana and West Africa marketing campaign.
The partnership, managed by Regiments Management Company Limited, forms part of Dierre’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the West African market.
The two-week campaign, themed “Secure What Matters”, will run across digital, outdoor and influencer platforms, with King Promise featuring in a campaign film showcasing Dierre’s Prestige and Synergy security door ranges.
“Home is everything. It is where you protect the people and things that matter most. Dierre builds doors that reflect exactly that, security, quality and style without compromise. I am proud to represent a brand that stands for those values,” King Promise said.
Founded in Italy, Dierre is a global manufacturer of armoured security doors, interior doors and fire-protection systems. Its products carry international anti-burglary certifications across Classes 3, 4 and 5, with the company producing hundreds of thousands of doors, locks and safes annually.
King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, is one of Ghana’s leading Afrobeats and Highlife artistes, known for his distinctive sound, international collaborations and growing global audience.
The partnership combines Dierre’s security and design expertise with King Promise’s influence in contemporary African music and culture as the brand expands its consumer engagement in Ghana and across West Africa.
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