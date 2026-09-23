Kuami Eugene joins UNICEF Ghana to promote universal birth registration

Audio By Carbonatix
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has joined a UNICEF Ghana-led advocacy campaign in Bepoasi in the Eastern Region, aimed at promoting universal birth registration and ensuring that no child is left without an official record of birth.
The initiative took the musician and a UNICEF Ghana delegation, led by its new Representative, Andy Brooks, to the remote farming community, where residents participated in a registration exercise and a community durbar focused on the importance of birth registration.
Bepoasi, located in the Ayensuanu District, is home to more than 3,000 people, many of whom are engaged in farming.
For children born without official birth records, the consequences can extend far beyond the absence of a document.
A lack of registration can create barriers to accessing essential services and exercising basic rights, including education and other public services.
Speaking during the visit, UNICEF Ghana and its partners underscored the need for universal birth registration as a critical part of ensuring that every child is formally recognised and accounted for.
The UNICEF Ghana-led team received a warm welcome from residents, with Kuami Eugene's presence adding excitement to the registration exercise and community durbar.
The musician, who enjoys a strong following among Ghanaian music fans, used the platform to support the call for parents and communities to prioritise the registration of children at birth.
A representative of the Births and Deaths Registry, Edward Abrahams, also highlighted the long-term importance of the exercise and called for sustained support to extend birth registration services to communities across the country.
The campaign forms part of broader efforts to ensure that children are not left without the legal identity and documentation needed to access essential services and opportunities.
The message from the community engagement was clear: an unregistered child risks becoming an invisible child.
UNICEF Ghana and its partners are therefore urging parents, caregivers and communities to register every child at birth and help ensure that every child in Ghana has an official identity from the very beginning of life.
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