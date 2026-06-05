Lady Pastor Mrs Rosalyn Ayo Huston (Nee Ayodabo, Ayokar) A.K.A Original

With deep sorrow and profound gratitude for a life beautifully lived, the Koleosho Family of Ghana and Nigeria, together with the Akagla Agbenuawor Huston Family, announce the passing of their beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, In- Law, Cousin, and Auntie;

Lady Pastor Mrs Rosalyn Ayo Huston (Nee Ayodabo, Ayokar) A.K.A Original (1954 - 2026)

Her gentle spirit, kind heart, and unwavering love touched every member of the family and all who crossed her path. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, unity, generosity, and devotion that will forever remain in our hearts.

Funeral Arrangements are as follows:

Lying in State: Friday, 26th of June, 2026, at her residence, Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230) Time: 6 pm.

Burial Service: Saturday, 27th of June, 2026 at Victory Bible Church (VBO Excellence Sanctuary Odorkor on Maps) (GA -463-8493) close to Christ Ebenezer Preparatory School. Time: 8 am

Internment: Private

Reception: Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230)

Thanksgiving: Sunday 28th of June, 2026 at Victory Bible Church (VBO Excellence Sanctuary Odorkor on Maps) (GA -463-8493) close to Christ Ebenezer Preparatory School. Time: 8 am

Final Funeral Rites: Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230)

Children: Mrs. Anthoinette Akpene Fiawoo, Miss Andromeda Dzifa Huston

In-Law: Mr. Michael Fiawoo

Grandchildren: Zara Huston, Bryana Dzifa Huston. Abigail Horlall Fiawoo, Davina Delali Huston, Naomi Queenstar Enyonam Fiawoo, Michelle Eukem Fiawoo, Jordan Elorm Huston, Savannah-Rose Sena Huston, Janelle Klenam Fiawoo

Dress Code: Family Asoebi / Black and White for Saturday.

All White for Sunday Thanksgiving

May Her Soul Find Eternal Repose ... Amen

All Friends and Sympathisers are Cordially Invited

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.