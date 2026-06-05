Audio By Carbonatix
With deep sorrow and profound gratitude for a life beautifully lived, the Koleosho Family of Ghana and Nigeria, together with the Akagla Agbenuawor Huston Family, announce the passing of their beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, In- Law, Cousin, and Auntie;
Lady Pastor Mrs Rosalyn Ayo Huston (Nee Ayodabo, Ayokar) A.K.A Original (1954 - 2026)
Her gentle spirit, kind heart, and unwavering love touched every member of the family and all who crossed her path. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, unity, generosity, and devotion that will forever remain in our hearts.
Funeral Arrangements are as follows:
Lying in State: Friday, 26th of June, 2026, at her residence, Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230) Time: 6 pm.
Burial Service: Saturday, 27th of June, 2026 at Victory Bible Church (VBO Excellence Sanctuary Odorkor on Maps) (GA -463-8493) close to Christ Ebenezer Preparatory School. Time: 8 am
Internment: Private
Reception: Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230)
Thanksgiving: Sunday 28th of June, 2026 at Victory Bible Church (VBO Excellence Sanctuary Odorkor on Maps) (GA -463-8493) close to Christ Ebenezer Preparatory School. Time: 8 am
Final Funeral Rites: Darkuman - Nyamekye Fadama Junction, adjacent St. Stephens R/C School (GA 466 0230)
Children: Mrs. Anthoinette Akpene Fiawoo, Miss Andromeda Dzifa Huston
In-Law: Mr. Michael Fiawoo
Grandchildren: Zara Huston, Bryana Dzifa Huston. Abigail Horlall Fiawoo, Davina Delali Huston, Naomi Queenstar Enyonam Fiawoo, Michelle Eukem Fiawoo, Jordan Elorm Huston, Savannah-Rose Sena Huston, Janelle Klenam Fiawoo
Dress Code: Family Asoebi / Black and White for Saturday.
All White for Sunday Thanksgiving
May Her Soul Find Eternal Repose ... Amen
All Friends and Sympathisers are Cordially Invited
RSVP
0244620914 0244822652
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