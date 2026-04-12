Lands and Mines Watch Ghana endorses Heath Goldfields’ mining capacity

Lands and Mines Watch Ghana (LMWG) has affirmed the technical and financial capability of Heath Goldfields to sustainably operate the Bogoso and Prestea mines, following a comprehensive independent assessment.

The report, signed by Executive Director Kwame Owusu Danso, focused on operational efficiency and system performance.

It concluded that the company possesses the required expertise, resources, and infrastructure to effectively manage the complex underground mining operations.

According to LMWG, Heath Goldfields has demonstrated strong operational readiness, backed by sustained financial commitment and adherence to industry standards.

The assessment particularly highlighted the company’s ability to maintain critical underground systems necessary for safe and continuous mining.

A key area of the investigation addressed concerns over underground water management—an essential component of deep mining operations.

LMWG dismissed allegations of inefficiency, stating that there is no verifiable technical evidence to support such claims.

The underground mine network, which spans Levels 1 to 24, requires the removal of approximately 10 million litres of water daily to maintain stability and ensure safe access for operations.

LMWG’s field data revealed that active dewatering is currently progressing between Levels 17 and 20, with water levels recorded at about two feet below Level 20.

The report noted that this reflects effective hydraulic control and significant progress in reclaiming deeper sections of the mine.

"The observed water drawdown confirms that the dewatering system is not only functional but also performing efficiently and consistently,” the report stated.

The Technical and Operations Department of LMWG further indicated that the pumping systems are stable and continuous, supported by a reliable energy supply and robust maintenance regimes—key indicators of operational discipline and capacity.

The findings were based on a rigorous validation framework, including field-level technical inspections, real-time water level measurements, analysis of operational data, and consultations with independent mining experts.

Additionally, LMWG assessed the company’s financial strength by examining investment patterns and operational expenditure, concluding that Heath Goldfields is well-positioned to sustain high-volume, continuous pumping operations.

While endorsing the company’s competence, LMWG emphasiaed the need for strict regulatory oversight. It urged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission to enforce compliance with safety, environmental, and operational standards.

The group also stressed the importance of protecting the interests of workers and host communities as mining activities intensify.

Executive Director Kwame Owusu Danso reiterated the organisation’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and responsible resource governance within Ghana’s mining sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.