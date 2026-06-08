Lands Minister Armah-Kofi Buah launches Responsible Cooperative Mining initiative for Akyem Kotoku in Eastern Region

The government of Ghana has taken a significant step towards transforming the small-scale mining sector with the launch of the maiden Cooperative Mining Scheme at Akyem Kotoku in the Eastern Region, a move aimed at promoting responsible, sustainable, and community-driven mining practices.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, June 8, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, urged miners and community members to embrace responsible mining practices to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

He highlighted the government's five-pillar strategy for tackling illegal mining and promoting sustainable resource management. The pillars include strengthened stakeholder engagement, enhanced law enforcement, regulatory reforms, reclamation of degraded lands and water bodies, and the creation of alternative livelihood opportunities.

The Minister said, these measures are critical to improving the turbidity levels of the country's water bodies, restoring forest reserves, and safeguarding the environment for future generations.

In a major boost for the newly established cooperative, Mr Buah announced that the Akyem Kotoku Cooperative Mining Scheme would become the first beneficiary of a Gold Katcha machine. The innovative technology gives a higher recovery rate of gold during processing, significantly reducing waste and helping miners maximize returns while minimizing environmental damage.

He further commended the training programme organised under the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP), describing it as a crucial intervention to equip miners with the knowledge and skills required for responsible mining operations.

National Coordinator of rCOMSDEP, Ms. Ama Mawuenyefia, explained that the initiative reflects the project's commitment to responsible, sustainable, and community-centred mining. She noted that the scheme is designed to create economic opportunities for local people while ensuring environmental stewardship and accountability across the small-scale mining sector.

Ms. Mawuenyefia called on traditional leaders, miners, and residents of Akyem Kotoku to fully support the initiative to achieve its objectives of job creation and social development.

The Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV, expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as a visionary initiative that would benefit both the nation and the people of Akyem Kotoku. He noted that the training component of the programme would promote good mining practices and help miners operate in a manner that protects the environment while contributing to local economic growth.

He pledged the full support of the traditional authority towards the success of the cooperative mining scheme, expressing optimism that it would become a model for responsible small-scale mining across the country.

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