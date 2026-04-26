Lands Minister revokes Adamus Mining leases over illegal operations

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has revoked the mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited covering the Akango, Salman and Nkroful concessions following confirmed breaches of Ghana’s mining laws.

The decision was taken after investigations by the Minerals Commission uncovered widespread illegal activities on the company’s concessions.

According to the Ministry, the findings showed that Adamus Resources Limited engaged in unauthorised sub-contracting of its mining operations without securing the required ministerial approval under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

The company was also cited for operating without approved mining plans and permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, in breach of safety and technical regulations.

The investigations further revealed that the company failed to obtain necessary environmental approvals from the Environmental Protection Authority and unlawfully engaged foreign nationals in mining activities, contrary to provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Authorities also observed that mining activities extended beyond designated areas and were conducted in a substandard manner.

In a statement, the Ministry said, “The gravity and deliberate nature of these breaches warrant immediate revocation in the public interest, particularly where mineral rights are being used to facilitate illegal mining activities.”

It added that the illegal operations caused “significant environmental degradation, including land disturbance and damage to ecosystems, posing risks to water bodies, public health and community livelihoods.”

The Ministry emphasised that the revocation does not preclude potential criminal prosecution of the company, its directors and management.

It also assured affected workers that measures would be introduced to protect their livelihoods, stating, “Government remains committed to safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources and will continue to take decisive action against all forms of illegal mining.”

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