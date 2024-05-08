Lassie Tuolu SHS receives ¢15K support from 2005 year group following fire incident

Lassie Tuolu Senior High School, a Catholic school, situated in the Wechau district of the Upper West Region, has received support from some old students after it suffered a devastating fire outbreak which destroyed its multipurpose hall.

This facility served as a dining hall, church, assembly venue, and examination centre and its loss impacted the school's operations and the daily routines of its students, particularly the final-year students preparing for their WASSCE.

In a demonstration of alumni spirit and commitment, the 2005 year group of the school set a commendable precedent as they raised ¢15,000 to support the immediate needs of their alma mater.

This donation was recently handed over to the school's headmaster and staff, providing a critical boost as the school strives to continue its educational activities amidst challenging circumstances.

Representatives from the 2005 year group presented the donation to the headmaster and other staff members of Lassie Tuolu Senior High School.

The disaster committee, staff, and students along with the headmaster of the school, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the old students for their generous contribution when their alma mater needed them.

They also appealed to other year groups to take cues from the 2005 year batch and come forward to support the school.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.