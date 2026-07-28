Life Care Technology donates GH¢5m medical equipment to Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Life Care Technology has donated advanced medical equipment valued at GH¢5 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to support specialist healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes nationwide.

The donation comprises an Olympus Endoscopy Tower, 10 jaundice meters, and anaesthesia accessories and consumables, all of which were identified as priority needs during the Trust Fund's nationwide assessment of health facilities.

Receiving the equipment, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, expressed appreciation to Life Care Technology for its support, describing the donation as a significant contribution to the government's efforts to strengthen healthcare services.

She assured the company that the equipment would be distributed without delay to hospitals where they are most urgently needed to improve specialist care and save lives.

Mrs Darko-Opoku said the partnership demonstrates the important role the private sector can play in supporting Ghana's healthcare system and urged more corporate organisations to contribute to the Trust Fund.

She noted that such collaborations would help bridge critical equipment gaps in hospitals and enhance access to quality healthcare for patients across the country.

She further reminded corporate Ghana that donations made to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund qualify for a 100 per cent tax refund, encouraging businesses to take advantage of the incentive while contributing to national development.

According to her, every donation to the Fund has the potential to make a tangible difference, adding that, "Together, we can build a healthier Ghana—one donation, one patient, one life at a time."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.