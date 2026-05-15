Livestream: JoyNews Impact Makers Awards underway at Labadi Beach Hotel

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards is currently underway at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, where individuals and organisations driving meaningful change in communities across Ghana are being celebrated.
The prestigious ceremony has brought together policymakers, development partners, corporate leaders, and community champions to recognise efforts that are transforming lives through self-driven initiatives.
Organised by The Multimedia Group Limited, the awards scheme highlights individuals who have taken development into their own hands, often stepping in where systems fall short to address pressing social challenges.
Watch the livestream below
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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