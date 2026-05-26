Livestream: To nationalise or Transform? Joy Business hosts roundtable on Ghana’s extractive future

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has mined gold for over a century while also sitting on vast bauxite and manganese. About 15 years ago, it began commercial petroleum production when crude oil first flowed from the offshore Jubilee Field in December 2010. Now, Ghana is racing to stake a claim in lithium and other critical minerals.
Yet one question keeps coming back: Who really benefits from this wealth?
As calls grow for greater Ghanaian control of the extractive sector, Joy Business is convening a national dialogue to examine whether ownership alone is enough to transform the country.
The high-level discussion, titled “To Nationalise or Transform? Rethinking Ghana’s Approach to Mining, Oil and Critical Minerals,” brings together voices from industry, policy, academia, and governance.
Watch the live stream of the discussion below;
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