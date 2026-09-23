Mahama Ayariga assures Nzema, Kokomba traders of government’s commitment to protect existing businesses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has assured traders at the Nzema and Kokomba Markets at Agbogbloshie that the government’s plans to redevelop the facilities into 24-hour model markets will protect existing businesses and livelihoods.
Mr Ayariga gave the assurance on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, when he toured the two markets together with the Minister for Transport and the Accra Metropolitan Mayor to assess their current condition and engage market leaders on the proposed redevelopment.
He explained that the 24-hour model market initiative is intended to improve trading conditions, expand economic opportunities and provide modern facilities while ensuring that existing traders remain central to the redevelopment process.
“We are not coming to take your businesses away from you. You will be part of the process, and you will lead the discussions on how the redevelopment should be done and how the allocations should be made,” he said.
Mr Ayariga also said the redevelopment would take into account the specific needs of the two markets and the broader congestion challenges in Accra.
He further indicated that he would engage the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources and Finance on the resources required for the project, while market leaders welcomed the engagement and expressed their readiness to work with government.
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