National

Mahama directs NPA to absorb GH¢2 per litre of diesel to ease fuel price burden

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 August 2026 11:56am
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President John Dramani Mahama has directed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to take steps to absorb GH¢2 on every litre of diesel as part of measures to cushion consumers against recent fuel price increases.

The intervention is intended to reduce the burden of rising fuel costs on Ghanaians, particularly commercial transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on diesel.

This directive is expected to take effect from Tuesday, 4 August 2026.

The announcement comes after oil marketing companies adjusted pump prices upward in recent pricing windows, driven largely by rising global crude oil prices and movements in the international refined petroleum market.

Diesel prices, in particular, have seen significant increases, raising concerns among transport operators, businesses and consumers over the knock-on effects on transportation costs, food prices and inflation.

Government says it will continue to monitor developments in the international energy market and take additional policy measures, where necessary, to protect the interests of the Ghanaian people and sustain economic recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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