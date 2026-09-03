Mahama gives TMA, TDC 14 days to resolve development control dispute

President John Dramani Mahama has given the ministers responsible for local government and housing 14 days to develop a framework to resolve the continuing institutional dispute between the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and TDC Ghana Limited.

The directive was contained in a letter issued by the Office of the President on 28 August 2026.

The ministers have been instructed to convene a meeting involving the two institutions and submit the agreed administrative and operational framework, together with a report on all outstanding issues, to the President within the specified period.

The directive applies to the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim, and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

The proposed framework is expected to clearly define the respective roles and working relationship between the TMA and TDC.

It must address development permitting, infrastructure coordination, revenue obligations, information sharing, dispute resolution and regular engagement between the two institutions.

The presidential intervention follows a disagreement between the TMA and TDC over development control and building permits within the Tema Metropolis.

The dispute intensified after the Assembly issued a stop-work order and demolished portions of structures at a TDC project at Community One, Sites 3 and 8.

The TMA said the development had begun without the necessary permits, while TDC maintained that it had a separate statutory mandate to plan, lay out and develop the Tema Acquisition Area.

In settling the question of authority, the Presidency recognised the TMA as the highest political and administrative authority within the Tema Metropolis.

It affirmed the Assembly’s responsibility for overall development, human settlements, municipal services, revenue mobilisation and local planning.

The Presidency also maintained that the TMA remains the local planning authority responsible for regulating physical development and issuing development and building permits within its jurisdiction.

TDC, meanwhile, was described as a commercially oriented real estate developer rather than a municipal, legislative or planning authority.

The company was consequently directed to comply with the TMA’s statutory powers over development control, spatial planning, permits, municipal services, rates, fees and other regulatory matters.

The Presidency, however, instructed the TMA to exercise its powers fairly, transparently and strictly in accordance with the law, without unnecessarily obstructing legitimate development, investment or TDC’s commercial activities.

It further cautioned both institutions against assuming functions legally assigned to the other.

Under the proposed arrangement, the TMA is expected to concentrate on its municipal and regulatory mandate, while TDC focuses on property development and related commercial responsibilities.

Pending the resolution of the matter, the institutions have been ordered to immediately halt actions, public statements and media engagements capable of worsening the dispute.

President Mahama expects full cooperation and an immediate and lasting resolution of the impasse.

He warned that any further institutional conflict, public confrontation or refusal to comply with the directive would be viewed seriously.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.