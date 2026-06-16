Mahama releases GH¢100m to Ghana National Research Fund

President John Mahama has directed the release of GH¢100 million to support the operational launch of the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF) for 2026.

The initiative, which is anchored in the Ghana National Research Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1056), is designed to bridge the longstanding gap between academic research and industrial application, ensuring that locally developed innovations are translated into commercial and developmental outcomes.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, President Mahama described the allocation as a catalytic investment aimed at jump-starting the fund’s activities and laying the foundation for a sustainable national research financing system.

“Accordingly, I'm pleased to announce an immediate catalytic allocation of 100 million Cedis to support the operational launch of the Ghana National Research Fund for 2026.”

He stressed that the resources must be managed with strict accountability and transparency to ensure maximum impact. The President tasked the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the fund's Governing Board, with ensuring responsible deployment of the funds.

“I'm requesting the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the GET Fund and the Fund's Governing Board to ensure the transparent, accountable, and resource-oriented deployment of these resources.”

According to the President, the initial funding will support several strategic areas, including competitive national research grants, doctoral and postdoctoral programmes, the development of digital grant management systems, and innovation initiatives aligned with Ghana’s national development priorities.

He further emphasised that the investment reflects a broader commitment to building a credible and sustainable research financing ecosystem capable of supporting long-term national growth.

“This allocation reflects the government's commitment to building a sustainable and credible national research finance ecosystem.”

President Mahama also underscored the importance of fully implementing existing legislation governing research funding, particularly provisions under Act 1056, which provides the legal framework for mobilising and disbursing research funds.

“In addition, the government will ensure the fully and timely implementation of the provisions of Act 1056 on the mobilisation and release of resources for research funding.”

He called on key ministries, including Finance, Education, Environment, Science and Technology, to collaborate closely to operationalise the statutory financing framework, ensuring stability, continuity, and predictability in research funding.

“I therefore request the Ministries of finance, education, Environment, science, and Technology to progressively operationalise the statutory financing framework established under the Ghana Research Fund Act so that the fund will develop with the scale, continuity, and predictability necessary for long-term national impact.”

Government defends president’s mandate amid public debate

In a separate development, the Minister for Education addressed ongoing public discussions regarding President Mahama’s popularity and approval ratings, insisting that he continues to enjoy a strong democratic mandate.

However, he maintained that a careful analysis of the 2024 presidential election results clearly indicates that the President enjoys strong public backing and a decisive mandate from the people of Ghana, underscoring his legitimacy as an elected leader.

He also pointed to recent governance activity, including high-level cabinet meetings focused on constitutional, administrative, and legal reforms.

Reaffirming the administration’s direction, the minister concluded that President Mahama remains central to ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen governance structures in Ghana.

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