National

Mahama returns from UK and Belarus visits, vows to apply lessons to Ghana’s development

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  9 June 2026 4:59pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana following official engagements in the United Kingdom and Belarus, where he held a series of high-level meetings and strategic discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation.

Upon arrival at the airport, he briefly addressed staff and officials, offering a reflective account of his overseas engagements.

He described the visits as insightful and productive, noting that he had gained valuable lessons from both countries across areas of governance, economic collaboration and institutional development.

Mr Mahama indicated that the experiences gathered would be channelled into policy thinking and practical implementation in Ghana, as part of broader efforts to enhance national development and international partnerships.

Watch his full interactions below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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