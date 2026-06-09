Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana following official engagements in the United Kingdom and Belarus, where he held a series of high-level meetings and strategic discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation.
Upon arrival at the airport, he briefly addressed staff and officials, offering a reflective account of his overseas engagements.
He described the visits as insightful and productive, noting that he had gained valuable lessons from both countries across areas of governance, economic collaboration and institutional development.
Mr Mahama indicated that the experiences gathered would be channelled into policy thinking and practical implementation in Ghana, as part of broader efforts to enhance national development and international partnerships.
Watch his full interactions below;
Latest Stories
-
Awutu Traditional Council announces acting chief following the death of Omanhene
8 minutes
-
AAK brings global innovation academy to Ghana to boost chocolate and shea value chains
10 minutes
-
Sedina’s extradition doesn’t mean Ofori-Atta will automatically be returned to Ghana — Former Deputy AG
14 minutes
-
Mahama returns from UK and Belarus visits, vows to apply lessons to Ghana’s development
16 minutes
-
Domestic legal remedies still open for Sedina despite extradition – Appiagyei-Atua
18 minutes
-
HealthTech Ghana wins top innovation award as 37 Military Hospital diagnostic expansion takes shape
20 minutes
-
Sedina extradition shows strength of Ghana–US cooperation in corruption fight – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
24 minutes
-
1,600 health workers under consideration for deployment this year – Health Minister
34 minutes
-
Only 11.8% of private schools in Ghana teach Ghanaian languages, report shows
40 minutes
-
KATH doctors suspend strike after Asantehene’s intervention
44 minutes
-
Bonn Climate Talks: COP31 Presidency announces “35% by 2035” electrification target
52 minutes
-
Flooded Obom-Odunkwa bridge leaves residents stranded as commuters charged to cross
60 minutes
-
The Filth trap: How abrogating the Zoomlion deal is drowning Accra in its own waste
1 hour
-
2 dead, woman critically injured in illegal mining pit collapse at Asante Akyem
1 hour
-
Health workforce tripled, but rural distribution gaps still persist – Health Minister
1 hour