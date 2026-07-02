Mahama swears in Dr Pamela Graham as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General

President John Mahama has sworn in Dr Pamela Parry Graham as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General.

Dr Graham takes over from Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who has retired from the position after serving as Auditor-General.

Her appointment marks a historic milestone, making her the first woman to occupy the office of Auditor-General in Ghana.

Dr Graham assumes office with 25 years of professional experience in the private sector, bringing extensive expertise to one of the country’s most critical accountability institutions.

At a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Thursday, July 2, President Mahama charged all public institutions to cooperate fully with her office and ensure the timely implementation of audit recommendations.

He said effective auditing remains central to promoting accountability, strengthening internal controls and improving governance across the public sector.

He cautioned public institutions against treating audit reports as mere statutory documents submitted to Parliament, stressing that they must instead be used as practical management tools to improve efficiency, eliminate waste and enhance service delivery.

According to the President, the work of the Auditor-General is critical to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that state institutions remain accountable to the people.

He therefore urged ministries, departments, agencies, and all public institutions to provide the new Auditor-General with the necessary support to enable her to discharge her mandate effectively.

President Mahama also underscored the need for public sector institutions to act promptly on audit recommendations, noting that the true value of audits lies not only in identifying irregularities but also in the corrective actions taken afterward.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.