Mahama tasks MFWA, GJA to lead national dialogue on hate speech, harmful digital content

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to jointly convene a national stakeholder engagement on hate speech, abusive language and other harmful content on social media and emerging digital platforms.

The President said the initiative should help develop a coherent national approach that protects freedom of expression while ensuring that genuinely harmful digital content is addressed appropriately.

In a letter dated September 22, 2026, and signed by Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, President Mahama noted that Ghana’s media environment has changed significantly, with public discourse increasingly shaped by bloggers, content creators, influencers and individual users of platforms such as TikTok.

He said many of these actors command substantial audiences but are not necessarily subject to recognised editorial standards or clear accountability mechanisms.

The President described the situation as a “difficult but important public-policy challenge,” stressing that efforts to address hate speech, threats, incitement and other unlawful conduct must not criminalise legitimate criticism, political commentary, satire or dissent.

President Mahama also expressed concern about what he described as disproportionate arrests over mere criticism or politically charged commentary.

He argued that such arrests could be counterproductive, create “undeserving martyrs” and undermine public confidence in state institutions.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for a coherent national roadmap that protects freedom of expression while providing an appropriate and proportionate response to genuinely harmful digital content,” the letter stated.

The proposed stakeholder engagement is expected to bring together the National Media Commission, Ghana Police Service, religious bodies, civil society organisations, traditional media organisations, social media content creators, bloggers and influencers.

Legal and human-rights experts, representatives of digital platforms where possible, as well as relevant regulatory and security institutions, are also expected to participate.

The discussions are expected to assess the adequacy of Ghana’s existing legal, regulatory and institutional framework, clarify the distinction between lawful criticism and unlawful speech, and develop practical guidelines for law-enforcement agencies.

The process will also consider policy, legislative and regulatory measures, as well as public education, media and digital literacy, professional and ethical standards for online content creators and accessible complaints and redress mechanisms.

President Mahama further called for alternatives to arrest and prosecution in cases that do not involve threats, incitement, violence or other clearly criminal conduct.

The MFWA and GJA have been asked to submit a proposed framework and timetable for the stakeholder engagement, together with recommendations arising from the process, for the President’s consideration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.