Mahama to attend One Health Summit in France, hold bilateral talks with Macron

President John Dramani Mahama will depart for France on Monday, 6 April 2026, for an official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, his spokesperson has announced.

Mahama, who is also the founder of the Accra Reset Initiative, will attend the 2026 One Health Summit in Lyon before heading to Paris for bilateral talks at the Élysée Palace.

“President Mahama will co-chair the High-Level segment of the One Health Summit with President Macron on Tuesday,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, confirmed in a statement.

The summit will bring together world leaders, health ministers, and global health experts to discuss pressing issues affecting global health systems, sustainable food production, and joint strategies to address emerging health challenges.

President Mahama is expected to deliver two keynote addresses during the event.

The first will come during a meeting on a Global Health Architecture, co-chaired by President Macron and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation.

“Participants will discuss reforms to global health initiatives and endorse a Political Declaration on strengthening international health cooperation,” Kwakye Ofosu added.

The second keynote will open the high-level segment for heads of state and government, where President Mahama will detail Ghana’s commitments and perspectives on global health security.

On Wednesday, 8 April, President Mahama will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-France relations, with particular attention to health, education, trade, investment, and regional security.

Before the Élysée meeting, the President will be received by Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate, at the Senate House.

President Mahama is scheduled to return to Accra shortly after the meeting with President Macron.

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