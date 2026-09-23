Mahama’s UN address to mark 25th by a Ghanaian president

President John Dramani Mahama’s scheduled address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, 24 September 2026, will be the 25th General Debate address by a Ghanaian president, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a social media post tracing Ghana’s presidential appearances at the Assembly, the Ministry said the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, delivered the first address on 23 September 1960.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah addressing the Assembly in 1960

Mr Mahama’s planned appearance comes 66 years later.

The Ministry’s list records 24 presidential addresses up to the 80th session in 2025. Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leads with eight addresses between 2017 and 2024.

Former Ghanaian President, the late Jerry John Rawlings, at the Assembly in 1998

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Mahama have delivered six each, while former President John Evans Atta Mills addressed the General Debate twice. Nkrumah and former President Jerry John Rawlings made one appearance each.

According to the post, 38 years passed between Nkrumah’s address and Rawlings’ appearance on 22 September 1998. The ministry stressed that Ghana remained represented at the UN during that period, including by foreign ministers Ako Adjei and Kojo Botsio and other senior officials.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor attended six times

Mahama previously addressed the General Debate in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2025. His address on Thursday would be his seventh and would bring the total number of presidential addresses listed by the ministry to 25.

Former President, the late John Evans Atta Mills, attended twice, in 2009 and 2011

The ministry’s post says seven Ghanaian presidents have addressed the General Debate, but the six presidents it names account for all 24 appearances in its list.

Former President Akufo-Addo attended eight times

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