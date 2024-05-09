Make GNPC great again – Asantehene to new CEO

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is admonishing the new management of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to put in place strategic measures aimed at revamping operations at the institution.

The GNPC, which oversees activities in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry, recently appointed a new Chief Executive Officer to steer the affairs of the corporation.

A delegation from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) including its new Chief Executive and Board Chairman visited the Asantehene to extend pleasantries during the celebration of Otumfuo’s silver jubilee.

Commending their efforts, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II admonished management and the new chief executive of GNPC to adopt sustainable measures to promote their operations.

“The President saw potentials in you and brought you back. Ensure to institute projects and measures that would promote operations at the business,” he said.

Otumfuo says not only would a booming business rake in economic benefits for the country but also accord the management with praise.

“GNPC is dear to me and the nation. It is one of the strongest pillars of the country that could help in the development of Ghana,” the Asantehene underscored.

The Corporation has since 2017 supported the development of social projects funded with the nation’s oil resources.

At least 100 projects have been established by the GNPC in the Ashanti region, including educational facilities and other health projects.

Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Joseph Abuabu Dadzie reiterated GNPC’s commitment to investing and continuing its projects located in the region.

“The foundation will continue with the projects that we’ve initiated in the region. We will ensure it benefits the youth and people of the Ashanti region,” he said.

