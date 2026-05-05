Man on the run after allegedly killing friend over GH¢20 in Ashanti Region

A 27-year-old man, identified as Kwadwo Richmond, is on the run after allegedly killing his friend following a dispute over GH¢20 at Asuboa in the Asante Akim South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, known only as Eric, is reported to have had a disagreement with the suspect after allegedly failing to honour a promise to give him GH¢20 on Sunday, May 3.

According to preliminary accounts, the two men met on the outskirts of the community, where the disagreement escalated into a heated confrontation. During the altercation, Richmond is alleged to have attacked Eric with a cutlass, leading to his death.

Narrating the incident, Asuboa Youth Committee Secretary Kwabena Ofori Atta said the circumstances leading to the death of the young man followed a violent altercation with his friend, Richmond.

Speaking to Adom TV’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Isaac Amoako, Mr Ofori Atta explained that Eric had earlier sold a refrigerator to Richmond’s mother, who made a partial payment but was unable to settle the full amount, leaving an outstanding balance.

According to him, Eric had promised to give Richmond GH¢20 as a token when he returned to collect the balance.

On the day of the incident, Eric travelled from Dampong to Asuboa to retrieve the balance. Upon arrival, he met Richmond, who immediately demanded the GH¢20 he had been promised.

Eric reportedly explained that he had just arrived and had no money on him at the time. He asked Richmond to allow him to first collect the outstanding balance from his mother, after which he would give him the GH¢20.

However, Richmond insisted on receiving the money immediately. Eric then suggested that Richmond collect the GH¢20 from his mother out of the outstanding balance owed to him, promising to retrieve the rest later.

Richmond went to his mother, but she refused to give him the money. He returned visibly angry and confronted Eric, questioning why he had made a promise he could not fulfil.

This led to an exchange of insults between the two, although bystanders intervened and managed to de-escalate the situation.

Mr Ofori Atta said Richmond then left for his house, and many believed the matter had been resolved. Unknown to them, he returned shortly after, armed with a machete.

Sensing danger, Eric picked up a piece of wood in an attempt to defend himself and deter Richmond. However, Richmond advanced and attacked him, aiming for his head. Eric managed to block the strike, but the wood was cut in two.

As Eric retreated, he slipped and fell, giving Richmond the opportunity to strike again. In the process, Eric sustained a severe cut to his hand.

He managed to get up and attempted to flee but later collapsed by the roadside. A community member who found him rushed him to the Juaso Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to excessive blood loss.

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that since the incident, the suspect has fled and his whereabouts remain unknown. Police investigations are ongoing, with officers reportedly visiting Richmond’s residence to question his mother.

He added that the deceased left behind a wife and four young children, with the family now facing an uncertain future.

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