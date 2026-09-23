Manhyia South MP declined two invitations in February, attempted arrest was lawful – EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says its attempted arrest of the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, on Wednesday, September 23, was part of lawful steps to secure his attendance in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The clarification follows a video circulating on social media showing an altercation involving EOCO officers and the MP shortly after he left the Accra High Court premises.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, EOCO said it had previously invited Mr Baffour Awuah on two occasions in February 2026 to assist with its investigation, but the invitations were not honoured.

The Office said it subsequently took steps to secure his attendance in accordance with the law, describing Wednesday’s attempted arrest as one of those lawful steps.

“EOCO wishes to clarify that its officers, acting in the lawful discharge of their statutory responsibilities, attempted to effect the arrest of Hon. Baffour today, 23 September 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

According to EOCO, the attempted arrest was not completed after the situation escalated and officers determined that proceeding could have endangered public safety.

“During today’s attempted arrest, the situation escalated, and the arrest was not successfully completed as officers assessed that a counter action would have endangered public safety,” it said.

EOCO further acknowledged that Mr Baffour Awuah subsequently went to the precincts of Parliament to seek sanctuary, despite Parliament currently being on recess.

The Office said it recognises and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities afforded Members of Parliament and would conduct its operations within the Constitution and applicable laws.

It, however, stressed that parliamentary membership does not automatically terminate an investigation or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law,” EOCO said.

“At the same time, EOCO will not take any step that is inconsistent with parliamentary privilege or any other protection provided by the Constitution,” it added.

EOCO, however, maintained that the investigation involving Mr Baffour Awuah remains active.

The Office said it would review the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s incident, including available video evidence, before determining its next steps.

“EOCO remains determined to discharge its statutory responsibilities while respecting the Constitution, the rule of law and the institutional privileges of Parliament,” the statement added.

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