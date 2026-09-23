Manhyia South MP recounts alleged attempt to forcibly take him to EOCO

Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has given a detailed account of an alleged attempt by a woman claiming to be from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest him after proceedings at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the MP, who is also a lawyer for detained nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti, said the incident occurred after he had represented his client at court on Wednesday.

He said after the proceedings, which have been adjourned to Thursday, September 24, a woman approached him and asked him to accompany her to EOCO.

“She approached me and then she touched my hand and said I should join her because I was needed at EOCO. And I said, where from this? If you want me at EOCO, why don't you invite me?” he recounted.

According to Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the woman claimed he had previously been invited but had failed to appear, a claim he denied.

He said he offered to follow her in his own vehicle but she allegedly insisted on taking him by force in another vehicle.

“Then she said no. She would forcibly take me into their vehicle and drive me to EOCO,” he said.

The MP said he subsequently asked the woman to identify herself as an EOCO officer and produce an arrest warrant, but she allegedly failed to provide either.

“At that point I inquired from her, what even shows you are from EOCO? At that point she couldn't produce any evidence that she was indeed from EOCO. I also wanted to know the arrest warrant, whether she had an arrest. She also couldn't produce anything,” he said.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said he consequently decided to drive away from the scene because he believed his safety was at risk.

“It became obvious to me that it was one of the recent kidnappings that have been going on, which is sponsored by the state,” he alleged.

Read Also: VIDEO: Tension at High Court as lawyer escapes arrest attempt by suspected security operatives

He said his decision to leave was also informed by his responsibilities as an MP, a member of the Minority Caucus and a lawyer representing Ms Baffoe.

“I needed to defend and protect myself for the benefit of the good people of Manhyia South, who I serve, the Minority Caucus, my children, and my whole family,” he said.

The MP said he eventually drove to Parliament, where he was expected to undertake committee work, and was welcomed by colleagues who had gathered to show solidarity.

“I've come to Parliament, and then my colleagues are behind me, and I thank them very much,” he said.

His account follows a confrontation at the Accra High Court involving lawyers for Ms Baffoe and security personnel believed to be EOCO officer.

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