Mauritius backs Moroccan sovereignty as most credible solution to regional dispute over Moroccan Sahara

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful, stated on Wednesday in New York that autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is “the most credible solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.
This change in stance was expressed by Ramful during talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement to the press following the meeting, Mr. Ramful explained that the Republic of Mauritius had recently reviewed its position on the Moroccan Sahara issue during a Cabinet meeting, following the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.
The Republic of Mauritius now considers that Resolution 2797 is “based on pragmatism” and recognizes that autonomy for the Sahara under the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco “offers the most realistic, fairest, and most sustainable solution” to resolving this dispute.
This new position is part of the momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which enshrines autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the sole and only solution to this artificial regional dispute.
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