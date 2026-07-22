Meet 2026 jury for Blackstar International Film Festival 

A distinguished panel of Ghanaian creative professionals has been assembled to evaluate excellence in African cinema, bringing together decades of combined experience across filmmaking, production, performance, and media.

Ivan Quashigah (Chairman), Chief Ideas Farmer at Farmhouse Productions Limited, brings over 30 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and film production. Trained at NAFTI, with a Master's in Development Communication and an Executive Master's in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA, he spent 13 years at Mullen Lowe Lintas Ghana before founding Farmhouse Productions in 2006. His acclaimed productions include Things We Do for Love, YOLO, STRYKE, House of Klu, and campaigns for MTN, UNICEF, and UNDP, earning him over 25 local and international awards.

William Kojo Agbeti, an award-winning director, cinematographer, and editor, is best known for his work on Azali(2018), Ghana's first-ever Academy Award submission. A University of Ghana graduate and founder of Motion Revolution Projects Ltd., his accolades include multiple Ghana Movie Awards and recognition at FESPACO and the Black Star International Film Festival.

Anny Araba Sedufia, managing director of Oldfilm Productions, brings over 15 years of experience spanning production, distribution, and performance. Trained at NAFTI, GIJ, and GIMPA, her producing credits include Keteke and Sidechic Gang.

Jumic Emma Anderson, an AMAA-nominated filmmaker now based in Canada, leads Jumicon Pictures and focuses on socially conscious storytelling, currently in post-production on the Toronto-funded short ABOAGYE.

Nana Kofi Asihene, founder of NKACC, Bravado!, and NA Design Studio, works across film, branding, and digital media, and is also a mentor and speaker on creative entrepreneurship.

Jewell King-Speaks (Eastwind-Blessmann Jewell) is an award-winning spoken word artist and emerging filmmaker, co-founder of Back2kcab Poetry and Rhetoric Orchestra, currently studying cinematography at UniMAC-IFT.

Frank Fiifi Gharbin, known as "Director One," is one of Ghana's most nominated film directors, with international honors from the ZAFAA Global Awards and Global Stars Awards, and a filmography including Heroes of Africa and Sundiata.

Freeman Akomea, with 22+ years in the industry, serves as National Chaplain of the Film Directors Guild of Ghana and a KAFA (Kumawood) board director, known for mentoring emerging talent.

Cassandra Tettey is a PR, voice, and communications professional whose work spans MC hosting, voice acting, and strategic storytelling for major brands.

Victoria Delali Dogbe, Head of Production at Channel One TV and a NAFTI graduate, directs The Blanksons and has produced for series and films including Master & 3 Maids and Side Chic Gang.

Together, this panel reflects a wide cross-section of Ghana's creative economy directing, producing, performance, and communications — united by a shared commitment to authentic African storytelling.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.