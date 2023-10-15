Mexico more familiar with Bank of America Stadium pitch than Ghana – Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has partly attributed his side’s defeat against Mexico to the North Americans’ familiarity with the Bank of America Stadium pitch in Charlotte, USA.

Ghana conceded two sloppy second half goals to lose 2-0 in Sunday dawn’s international friendly, bringing Hughton’s unbeaten run with the Black Stars to an end.

Speaking at the post-match presser, the former Brighton boss said Mexico were a tough opposition because they were used to the playing surface.

“I think we knew we were up against a very good Mexican team playing at home on a surface that they are used to so we knew it was going to be a tough opposition,” Hughton said.

“I thought in the first half period we coped well even though we didn't create the amount of chances that we would have liked to have done but I think we had reasonable good control of the game.”

After a goalless first-half, Mexico took the lead in the 57th minute through PSV forward, Hirving Lozano, who picked on Ghana’s poor defensive organisation to slice home at the right post of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The North Americans doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through Dynamo Moscow’s Uriel Antuna.

The 26-year-old picked a through ball that split Ghana’s defence before putting it away to condemn Ghana to the defeat.

The Black Stars will next face the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.