Mexico more familiar with Bank of America Stadium pitch than Ghana – Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has partly attributed his side’s defeat against Mexico to the North Americans’ familiarity with the Bank of America Stadium pitch in Charlotte, USA.
Ghana conceded two sloppy second half goals to lose 2-0 in Sunday dawn’s international friendly, bringing Hughton’s unbeaten run with the Black Stars to an end.
Speaking at the post-match presser, the former Brighton boss said Mexico were a tough opposition because they were used to the playing surface.
“I think we knew we were up against a very good Mexican team playing at home on a surface that they are used to so we knew it was going to be a tough opposition,” Hughton said.
“I thought in the first half period we coped well even though we didn't create the amount of chances that we would have liked to have done but I think we had reasonable good control of the game.”
After a goalless first-half, Mexico took the lead in the 57th minute through PSV forward, Hirving Lozano, who picked on Ghana’s poor defensive organisation to slice home at the right post of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
The North Americans doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through Dynamo Moscow’s Uriel Antuna.
The 26-year-old picked a through ball that split Ghana’s defence before putting it away to condemn Ghana to the defeat.
The Black Stars will next face the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.
Latest Stories
-
Bawumia will always outshine John Mahama – Joe Osei-Owusu
58 mins
-
10 signs you’re a genuine introvert, according to psychology
1 hour
-
ASA partners Tema Polyclinic to conduct free breast cancer screening at Tema community 1
1 hour
-
Hamas fears ‘a new Middle East’, says UK’s Sunak
1 hour
-
Koku Anyidoho graduates from Trinity Theological Seminary
2 hours
-
Truck drivers stranded at Niger borders turn to menial jobs for survival – GSA
2 hours
-
No hotel is as comfortable as my home – Joe Osei-Owusu
2 hours
-
David Cameron vows to support Rishi Sunak after surprise cabinet comeback
2 hours
-
WHO says Gaza hospital unable to bury dead bodies
2 hours
-
Donald Trump Jr praises ‘genius’ father in New York fraud trial
3 hours
-
2024 budget must lessen tax burden – GNCCI
3 hours
-
Collaborative efforts urgently needed to address Catholic population decline – Most Rev. Gyamfi
3 hours
-
Massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation – President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference
3 hours
-
Bright Simons: Ghana dances with Austerity as the IMF cheers on
4 hours
-
DBG announces recommendations to achieve food security
4 hours