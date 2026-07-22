Mid-Year Budget: Gov’t will present true state of economy, not hype – Gbande

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande, says the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review will present an honest account of the country's economic situation.
He explained that the Mahama administration will not sugarcoat the challenges confronting the economy.
His comments come ahead of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson's presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, during which he is also expected to unveil the government's much-anticipated New Economic Policy.
Speaking ahead of the budget presentation, Mr Gbande said Ghanaians should expect a realistic assessment of the economy rather than exaggerated claims about its performance.
"Expect a real briefing of the state of the economy because President Mahama's government is not a hype government. It's not a government that will come and give you information that doesn't reflect reality," he said.
According to him, although the government has adopted strict expenditure controls that have slowed the payment of some obligations, the measures are necessary to stabilise the economy and prevent a repeat of what he described as years of fiscal mismanagement.
"It's a hardline approach, a very uncomfortable one. Bills are not being paid; contractors, most of them, are not getting their money. There is what they call front-loading of expenditure and all sorts of things. This has been done so that you and I will not feel the impact of the mismanagement," he stated.
Mr Gbande acknowledged that the country continues to face significant economic difficulties but maintained that the government is committed to confronting those challenges with transparency.
"The reality is that things are hard. Things are tough. We find ourselves in difficult times," he said.
He added that the Mid-Year Budget Review would provide a comprehensive update on the state of the economy and outline the government's expenditure plans as it seeks to maintain fiscal discipline while supporting economic recovery.
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