Ministry of Education cautions final- year against vandalism of school property after WASSCE

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak (MP), has cautioned final-year Senior High School students across the country against the destruction of school property following the completion of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Dr Apaak warned that acts of vandalism by some students after their final examinations will not be tolerated and will attract the necessary sanctions.
He stressed that schools are meant to nurture responsible citizens and future leaders, adding that the destruction of school property runs contrary to the values expected of young people.
“Our schools are spaces where we nurture responsible citizens and future leaders. Destroying school property, disrupting facilities, and celebrating indiscipline is not the kind of conduct we expect from young people preparing to take up leadership responsibilities in our country,” he stated.
Dr Apaak urged students to celebrate the completion of their examinations responsibly and to remain mindful of the consequences of their actions.
He also called on parents, teachers and school authorities to continue instilling discipline, respect and civic responsibility in students to safeguard national investments in education.
“These actions undermine the substantial investments made by the Ghanaian taxpayer to support teaching and learning,” he noted.
The Deputy Minister reminded students that school infrastructure, including classroom furniture, dormitory facilities, doors, windows, electrical installations and sanitation systems, are public assets that must be protected.
He directed school authorities to properly document and report all incidents of vandalism through the Ghana Education Service (GES) structures for investigation and appropriate action.
Dr Apaak said reports should be channelled through School Boards and Regional Education Directorates to the GES headquarters.
He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting educational infrastructure and ensuring that school facilities remain in good condition for future generations.
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