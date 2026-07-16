Minority demands breakdown of GH¢10.92bn expenditure on Accra-Kumasi Expressway

The Minority in Parliament has called on government to publish a detailed breakdown of the reported GH¢10.92 billion expenditure on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

The call was made by Akim Swedru MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko who raised concerns following figures contained in the 2025 Audited Annual Whole of Government Accounts published by the Auditor-General, which indicate that GH¢10,916,912,468.56 was spent under government’s Priority Programmes on the expressway.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, the Committee said the amount requires further explanation, particularly as only 89.5 kilometres, representing 50.9% of the proposed right-of-way for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Corridor, had been cleared by the Ghana Armed Forces as of June 25, 2026.



The Co-Chair of the NPP Policy Committee on Roads said government must provide a comprehensive expenditure report detailing how the funds were utilised.

“We respectfully call on the Government, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Finance, and all implementing agencies, to publish a detailed expenditure report showing exactly how the GH¢10,916,912,468.56 was spent,” portions of the statement read.

The Committee stressed that infrastructure projects are funded with taxpayers’ money and citizens have a right to know how public resources are being used.

It added that "providing this information will strengthen public confidence, enhance fiscal transparency, and demonstrate government's commitment to accountability in the execution of major national infrastructure projects."

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