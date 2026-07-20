Minority demands Foreign Minister’s briefing on Ghana-South Africa relations after Isak’s killing

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh

The Minority in Parliament has urged the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to appear before the House to provide an update on Ghana's diplomatic engagement with South Africa following the killing of Ghanaian businessman Bashiru Isak in Cape Town.

The caucus believes Parliament should be briefed on the government's response to the incident, as well as measures being taken to safeguard Ghanaians living in South Africa amid renewed concerns over attacks on foreign nationals.

Making the request on the floor of Parliament, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, said lawmakers required an official account of developments surrounding the incident and its implications for relations between the two countries.

“The young Ghanaian who was shot and killed in South Africa was brought to Ghana. This House has requested that the Minister for Foreign Affairs be programmed before this House to brief the House on issues relating to the diplomatic relationship between Ghana and South Africa,” he said.

Mr Asafo-Adjei Ayeh noted that widespread public discussion of the matter, particularly on social media, had heightened the need for a formal government briefing.

“We have been hearing a lot of the issues on social media, and I believe and wish that the Majority Leader programmes him to appear to brief us about the relationship with South Africa,” he added.

Responding to the request, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the government would engage the Foreign Affairs Minister before deciding whether a parliamentary briefing was appropriate.

“Whether or not the minister comes to brief the House about bilateral relations depends on the minister’s assessment of the sensitivity of the issues and whether or not it should be discussed,” Mr Ayariga stated.

The killing of Bashiru Isak has reignited public concern over the safety of Ghanaians residing in South Africa, with renewed calls for stronger diplomatic engagement and enhanced protection for Ghanaian nationals living abroad.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.