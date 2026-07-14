Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, James Enu, has advised persons who consider their bail conditions excessive to seek a variation from the courts.
His comments follow concerns raised by the Minority over the GH¢50 million bail granted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to a member of the communications team of the NPP, Dennis Aboagye, in connection with an investigation into alleged financial and procurement-related offences involving GH¢55 million.
Mr Enu explained in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story that while investigative bodies have the authority to grant bail, their decisions can be challenged through the appropriate legal channels if an accused person believes the conditions are harsh or unreasonable.
He said the law provides avenues for suspects to approach the High Court or the Human Rights Court to request a review of bail terms.
“If any of these investigating bodies grant you bail and you think it is harsh and excessive, you can go for variation. You can go to the Human Rights Court or the High Court, and the court will listen and make the necessary variations if need be,” he stated.
According to him, bail conditions are determined based on the circumstances of each case and must not be harsh or excessive.
Mr Enu defended EOCO’s decision, arguing that "the GH¢50 million bail reflects the amount allegedly involved in the case and is meant to ensure the suspect appears before the relevant authorities."
He added that accused persons have legal protections and can rely on the courts whenever they believe their rights have been affected.
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