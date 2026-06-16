MoFA distributes 40k bags of fertilizer, drones to boost food production in Northern Ghana

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has distributed 40,000 bags of inorganic fertilizers and five sets of agricultural drones to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) as part of efforts to support farmers ahead of this year's major planting season in Northern Ghana.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, described the intervention as a demonstration of government's commitment to placing farmers at the centre of Ghana's economic transformation and food security agenda.

"We gather to make a statement, a statement that the Ghanaian farmer matters, that the farmer remains central to our food security, and that the transformation of Ghana's economy must begin from the soil, from the farm, and from the hard-working hands of our farmers," he said.

According to the Minister, the support package forms part of the implementation of the government's Feed Ghana Programme, which seeks to increase agricultural productivity, improve food availability and enhance the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

"This morning, under the Feed Ghana programme, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is distributing 40,000 bags of inorganic fertilizers and five sets of agricultural drones to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana for this year's major planting season in Northern Ghana," he stated.

Eric Opoku, challenged the long-held perceptions about agriculture, insisting that the sector is no longer a refuge for people with limited opportunities but a thriving space for technology, investment and entrepreneurship.

"For too long, agriculture has been seen as a sector for those without options. Today, we are saying that agriculture is a sector of the future. It is a sector for technology, a sector for investment, a sector for science, innovation and entrepreneurship," he stated.

According to him, the future of the sector extends far beyond traditional farming methods and requires the adoption of modern technologies capable of meeting the food demands of a growing population.

"The future of agriculture will not be cultivated only with the hoe and cutlass. The future of agriculture will also be cultivated with data, drones, improved seeds, fertilizers, irrigation, mechanization, extension, digital advisory services and precision farming tools," he said.

The inclusion of agricultural drones in the intervention signals the Ministry's push towards the adoption of modern technologies in farming. The drones are expected to support activities such as crop monitoring, precision spraying and farm mapping, helping farmers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The intervention underscores government's recognition of the vital role farmers play in ensuring national food security and driving economic growth.

As Ghana continues to pursue agricultural transformation, the Ministry says investments in farm inputs and technology will remain key pillars in building a resilient and productive agricultural sector capable of feeding the nation and creating opportunities for future generations.

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