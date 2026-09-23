MP status does not place anyone beyond law – EOCO on Manhyia South MP’s attempted arrest

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has stressed that being a Member of Parliament does not, by itself, end an ongoing investigation or place an individual beyond the reach of the law.

The statement follows the attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

EOCO said it was aware that the MP subsequently proceeded to the precincts of Parliament to seek sanctuary, although Parliament is currently on recess.

The Office said it recognises and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities enjoyed by MPs and will ensure that its operations comply with the Constitution and applicable laws.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law,” EOCO said.

The Office, however, stressed that its position does not mean it intends to disregard parliamentary privilege or other constitutional protections.

“At the same time, EOCO will not take any step that is inconsistent with parliamentary privilege or any other protection provided by the Constitution,” it added.

EOCO said its investigation remains active and that it will continue to discharge its statutory responsibilities while respecting the Constitution, the rule of law and parliamentary privileges.

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