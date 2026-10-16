Audio By Carbonatix
The Agbenyega/Twasam Family of Ada, Gborglah/Agbobah Family of Dzita, and Nyarko/Djaba Family of Somanya announce with deep sorrow the passing of
Mrs Afi Nyarko (Née Agbenyega) - 1962-2026
Founder and CEO Of Alfie Designs
Absent from the body, present with the Lord, 2 Cor 5:8
Though we mourn her passing, we will forever cherish her and the generous life she lived in faith and humility.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
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