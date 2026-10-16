Obituary

Mrs Afi Nyarko

  16 October 2026 3:52pm
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The Agbenyega/Twasam Family of Ada, Gborglah/Agbobah Family of Dzita, and Nyarko/Djaba Family of Somanya announce with deep sorrow the passing of

Mrs Afi Nyarko (Née Agbenyega) - 1962-2026

Founder and CEO Of Alfie Designs

Absent from the body, present with the Lord, 2 Cor 5:8

Though we mourn her passing, we will forever cherish her and the generous life she lived in faith and humility.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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