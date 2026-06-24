The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Prof. Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu; Very Rev. Joseph Maxwell Ossei, Superintendent, Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka; Ebusuapanyin Kofi Eduankoma (main head of family); Ebusuapanyin Kofi Otoo (Asebu Branch); Ebusuapanyin Ama Gyamba (Ebu Branch); Ebusuapanyin Ekow Duku (Akonoma Branch); Ebusuapanyin Kweku Ibrahim (Amisaano-Cape Coast); Ebusuapanyin Efua Yamoaba (Siwdo); Ebusuapanyin Nana Kojo Benyin Agyendam XIII, Nana Aba Benyiwa Dabrako I; Kumhen Supi Kwesi Edu, Ebusuakyeame Kweku Edu (Brebia); Abranhen Nana Nkrumah; Mr. Anthony Abban (Kasoa); Joseph Abakah Yawson & Siblings; Asaasebaatan Kwame Baah; Asaasebaatan Efua Ampomah; Opanyin Kwame Abakah (UCC); Kwankyerεfo Darko Ankrah; Mbaapanyin Araba Nkrumah; Sentaamah Aba Andowa; Aba Gyaakye; Araba Ansaba; Aba Soldier; Efua Ahemah; Araba Abeduwa; Ebusuapanyin Nana Yena (Sekondi); Okyeame Kwamina Yartel, Sekondi and the entire Anona Royal Family of Asebu-Brebia, Central Region; announce the home call of their beloved;

MRS. CLARICE JOBSON-MITCHUAL Nee McCorquodale

AGED 93

At the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Thursday, 21st May 2026

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

There will be no Wake.

Burial, Memorial and Thanksgiving Service: - Friday, 3rd July 2026 at Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka, at 7:00 a.m. for filing pass. Burial service begins at 9:00 a.m. prompt. The final funeral rites follow immediately at the Calvary Methodist Church Grounds, Adabraka.

Children: Mr Glenn Jobson-Mitchual (Deceased), Mrs Martha Baeta, Mr Kofi Mitchual, Mr William Mitchual, Mr Benjamin Jobson-Mitchual, Mr Takyi Mitchual, Mr Joseph Eshun.

Grandchildren: Dr. Novisi Arthur, Mrs Sitsofe Louisville, Mrs Kafui Abbey, Mr. Timothy Jobson-Mitchual, Ing. Seloame Baeta, Dr Mrs. Clarice Laryea-Adjei, Mr. Jonathan Mitchual, Mr. Christopher Mitchual, Mr. Glenn Jobson-Mitchual Jr., Mr. Norbert Jobson-Mitchual, Mr. Justin-David Mitchual, Ms. Raquel Mitchual, Mr. Benjamin Jobson-Mitchual Jnr., Ms. Michelle Jobson-Mitchual, Mr. Vincent Mitchual, Ms. Martha Jobson-Mitchual, Mr David Jobson-Mitchual, Mr. Jorge Jobson-Mitchual.

Great Grandchildren: Moduah & Bonney Arthur; Delasi & Dodzi Louisville; Naami & Cruden Abbey; Skylar & Saige Baeta.

Sisters: Mrs Edith Badoe, Mrs Dorothy Kwenin, Mrs Esther Macaulay.

Cousins: Mad Charlotte Owusu-Afram; Kofi Adjorlolo, (Renowned actor); Ruth Adjorlolo, (formerly of GBC, Accra).

In-Laws: Mrs Gladys Jobson-Mitchual, Mr Cequi Baeta, Mrs Susan Mitchual, Ms Ruth Mills, Mrs Elizabeth Jobson-Mitchual, Mrs Felicia Mitchual, Mrs Lillian Eshun.

Nephews and Nieces: Ms Elizabeth Otoo & Siblings; Prof. E.V. Badoe & Siblings; Ms Eartha McCorquodale & Sister; Mrs Lillian Appiah-Fokuoh & Siblings; Mrs Ruth Barrett & Siblings; Ms Doris McCorquodale.

Chief Mourners

Ebusuapanyin Kofi Eduankoma (main head of family); Ebusuapanyin Kofi Otoo (Asebu Branch); Ebusuapanyin Ama Gyamba (Ebu Branch); Ebusuapanyin Ekow Duku (Akonoma Branch); Ebusuapanyin Kweku Ibrahim (Amisaano-Cape Coast); Ebusuapanyin Efua Yamoaba (Siwdo); Ebusuapanyin Nana Kojo Benyin Agyendam XIII, The Blay Family; Ayi-Baeta-Van Lare Family; Sape Family; Mills Family; Andze Family; Wilkes Family; Elizabeth Ackah & Siblings; Mrs. Olivia Smith & Siblings; Mrs. Justice Helena Inkumsah Abban (Rtd.); Ms. Yvonne Appiah & Siblings; Mr. Norbert Amo-Mitchual & Siblings; Mr. Christian Acquaah; Mrs Janet Thompson; Mrs. Naomi Appiah; Dr. John Arthur & Siblings; Mrs. Naana Ampratwum; Ms. Agartha Esarba Ampofo; Asafomaame Theodora Asamoah-Gyadu; Ms. Mercy S. Pippim (Aunty Nurse); Mr. Kofi Morrison; Mr. Kwame Akyianu & Siblings; Mr. Augustine Kwame Yeboah & Siblings; Mr. & Mrs. William Nartey, Mr.& Mrs. Eli Nartey; Mrs. Lily Dadson & bro; Mr. Ato Afful; Paa Charles Brown Pobee; Mr. Kwasi Mfum; Ms. Takyiwa Sam & Siblings; St. Monica Old Girls Association.

Attire: Black

All Friends And Sympathisers Are Cordially Invited

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.