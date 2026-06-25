Mrs Grace Opoku

Nana Amankona Diawuo, Ekuona Royal Abusua Panin, Obaapanin Abena Baake Lomotey, Opanyin Tabiri Mensah, Nana Barima Amankwah, Mr Hayford Asante, all of Awua Domase, Abusuapanyin Owusu Mensah and the Ekuona family, Mr Owusu Bempah, Abusuapanyin Nana Adomako and the Abosom Nuase family, Dr Kwame Appiah Poku and the Family of the late Mr F. K. Poku (Poku Transport). Respectfully invites you to the funeral of their beloved:

MRS. GRACE POKU - Widow of the late F.K Poku (Poku Transport)

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT.

Lying in State: Saturday, July 4, 2026

From 5:00 am to 8:00 am at the Poku Transport Residence, House No AK-140-5778 (Plot Nos 5-10), Asokwa Residential Area, Kumasi.

Burial & Thanksgiving Service: At 9:00 am at St Peter's Basilica Cathedral, Roman Hill, Kumasi.

Interment: Private

Final Funeral Rites: From 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heroes' Park, Amakom, Kumasi.

Dress Code: Black

CHILDREN:

Ms Margaret Poku, Lawyer Albert Asabere Poku (deceased), Ms Patience Poku, Mrs Helena Poku Appiah, Dr Charles Poku, Mrs Janette Poku Akom, Mrs Patricia Poku Diaby, Mrs Agnes Boateng (USA), Ante Yaa Serwaa, and Siblings, Nana Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II (Mampontenghene), Mrs Anowuo Oduro, Mrs Gloria Boateng (UK), Ms Cecilia Poku (UK), Mr Kwabena Poku (Afro), Lawyer Nyamaah Poku, Mr Kwame Boateng Poku, Sir Daniel Gyimah and siblings, Tabiri Mensah and siblings, Ms Baby Stella Poku (UK) and siblings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.