Audio By Carbonatix
Torgbui Gbanaglo Asafo III Of Abor, Torgbui Kposegee IV Of Anyako Wooto, Torgbui Ketsi III Of Ave Atanve, Torgbui Tudorbor III Of Anloga, Torgbui Atsifio III Jim-Fugar, Ekpega Awaga, Rev. Prof. Frank Fugar, Regent Zoiku, and Regent Shipah Of Fiaxor, regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved:
MRS. LOVE DZIDZOR FUGAR-AMEDORME
AGED: 61 YEARS
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
WAKE-KEEPING: FRIDAY 1ST MAY 2026, AT KORDZOVI GBEDE FUGAR'S RESIDENCE
BURIAL SERVICE: SATURDAY, 2ND MAY 2026, GLOBAL EVANGELICAL CHURCH, ABOR
INTERMENT: KPORZUKLU FAMILY CEMETERY
CHILD: Nutifafa Amedorme
WIDOWER: Edem Kwami Amedorme
BROTHERS AND SISTERS: Jacob, Lucky, Mawulawoe, Chubby Atsi, Simon Atsu, Samuel Etsey, Richard, Mercy Awo, Mary Doe, Chris Chapman, Kennedy, Vicentia, Florence
ALL FRIENDS & SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
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