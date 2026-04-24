Torgbui Gbanaglo Asafo III Of Abor, Torgbui Kposegee IV Of Anyako Wooto, Torgbui Ketsi III Of Ave Atanve, Torgbui Tudorbor III Of Anloga, Torgbui Atsifio III Jim-Fugar, Ekpega Awaga, Rev. Prof. Frank Fugar, Regent Zoiku, and Regent Shipah Of Fiaxor, regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved:

MRS. LOVE DZIDZOR FUGAR-AMEDORME

AGED : 61 YEARS

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

WAKE-KEEPING: FRIDAY 1ST MAY 2026, AT KORDZOVI GBEDE FUGAR'S RESIDENCE

BURIAL SERVICE : SATURDAY, 2ND MAY 2026, GLOBAL EVANGELICAL CHURCH, ABOR

INTERMENT : KPORZUKLU FAMILY CEMETERY

CHILD : Nutifafa Amedorme

WIDOWER : Edem Kwami Amedorme

BROTHERS AND SISTERS : Jacob, Lucky, Mawulawoe, Chubby Atsi, Simon Atsu, Samuel Etsey, Richard, Mercy Awo, Mary Doe, Chris Chapman, Kennedy, Vicentia, Florence

ALL FRIENDS & SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.