Mrs Matilda Karley Lamptey (Nee Maclean)

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS for Mrs Matilda Karley Lamptey (Nee Maclean), sad event occurred on 2nd April 2026.

FAMILY VIGIL (No Wake-Keeping): Friday, 26th June 2026, At Maclean's Palace, Asafotsoshishi - Odorkor

TIME: 7:00 pm -10:00 pm

BURIAL & THANKSGIVING SERVICE: on Saturday, 27th June 2026 at St. Peter Methodist Church, Odorkor - off Busia Junction At 9:00 am

INTERMENT: Private

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: At the Page Centre at Sakaman Junction after Burial service

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: At St. Peter Methodist Church Odorkor - off Busia Junction on 28th June 2026 at 8:00am.

SURVIVED BY

Widower: Mr. Samuel Odartei Lamptey

Children: Mr. Ishmael Nii Lante Lamptey (USA), Ellis Nii Lantei Lamptey, Kingsley Nii Lankwei Lamptey

Grandchildren: Six (6)

Siblings: Mary Maclean, Samuel Maclean, Mrs. Alice Adjetey Mensah, ACP Agnes Maclean, Alberta Maclean (USA), SP (Rtd.) William Maclean, Nafisetu Maclean, Ing. Stephen Maclean, Naomi Motsoo Maclean, ASP (Rtd.) Phyllis Maclean

Cousins: Dede Wusu Maclean, Daniel Maclean & siblings, Mary Ayikaa Pappoe (and siblings), Dede Maclean, Salormey Botchway & sis, Sarah Botchway & sis, Amartei Botchway & sis. Mrs Vivian Amoah(UK), Amatey Botwe and bros

In-laws: Catherine Okyere Lamptey (USA), Mrs. Lucy Twewaa Lamptey (COCOBOD), Mrs. Matilda Lamptey (Businesswoman)

Uncles & Aunties: Prof. A. C. Sackeyfio, Uncle Samuel Sackeyfio (USA), Uncle Nii Darku Coufie, Sheila Coufie, Uncle Sydney Addy (UK)

Nephews and Nieces: George Walter Maclean (Germany) & bros, Jason Maclean bro & sis, Bertha Maclean bro & sis, Pastor Philip Amartey & sis, Mrs Sandelle Quartey & bros, Shirley Maclean bros & sis, Pastor Leslie Barnes, Rosmond Akuokor Lamptey (US) & sis, Ing. Camorodeen Akwei & sis, Heidi Maclean bro & sis, Aku Ac- quaye & sis, Emmanuella Nayan

CHIEF MOURNERS

Nii Ayikai III - Paramount Chief of Akumajay, Mr. Samuel Maclean - Acting Maclean Weku Nukpa, Odorkor, Nii Armah Oshipan Maclean I - Odorkor Dzaase, Daniel Maclean - Principal Elder, Rev. Dr. Samuel Botchway, Mr. Nii Moilai Maclean - Maclean Weku Nukpa, Korle Gonno, Nii Attoh Maclean - Odorkor Shippi, Nii Adotey Otsami II - Barima Kpakpo We, Sempe Korle Bu, Charles Maclean, Davies Tetteh, Randy Maclean, Sarah Botchway, Mary Maclean, Dede Maclean, Mrs. Adjetey Mensah, ACP Agnes Maclean, Emmanuel Larkai Lamptey, Grace Lankai Lamptey, Augustina Lamiokor Lamptey, Joseph Aryeh, Asafoatse Aryikuma II (ASENE AYELEY MONAA), Seth Ayetey (Mankralo of Gbebesee), Robert Ayikuma Ardey, Ayorkor Ayeh - Bortianor, Susannah Wordie, Emmanuel Lantey Lamptey, Rev. Dr. Frank Quainoo.

DRESS CODE: SATURDAY - RED AND BLACK, SUNDAY - WHITE

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.