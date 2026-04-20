MTN Ghana appeals for help to safeguard fibre cables amid rising cuts

MTN Ghana is urging the public to support efforts to safeguard its fibre infrastructure in order to ensure reliable and high-quality network services across the country.

Speaking during a three-day community engagement in Enchi in the Western North Region, the Network Group Manager for the Southwest, Maxwell Acquah, said many of the network disruptions experienced in several communities are largely caused by frequent fibre cuts.

The engagement, held in the Aowin Traditional Area, brought together key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, youth groups, representatives of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), members of the Muslim community and the media. The discussions focused on increasing cases of fibre damage linked to illegal mining (galamsey), palm wine tapping and fuel theft.

Participants also raised concerns about network challenges along the Enchi–Asankragua–Sefwi corridor, as well as disruptions associated with military anti-galamsey operations.

Mr Acquah identified illegal mining activities as a major cause of fibre cable destruction in the area. He also noted that some farmers and palm wine tappers inadvertently damage the cables during their work.

“For some time now, we’ve observed that fibre cuts are the primary cause of network challenges. Palm wine tappers, for instance, sometimes use the protective pipes covering our cables, which leads to damage,” he explained.

He called on community members to remain vigilant and report activities that could threaten MTN’s infrastructure, stressing that collaboration is essential to improving service delivery.

Also addressing the gathering, Kennedy Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor for the Southwest, outlined some initiatives by the MTN Ghana Foundation, including scholarship schemes and blood donation drives aimed at supporting community development.

Stakeholders at the meeting expressed their readiness to work closely with MTN Ghana to protect infrastructure and improve network reliability. Traditional leaders in the area also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the initiative.

MTN Ghana maintains that protecting fibre infrastructure is a shared responsibility and key to ensuring uninterrupted communication services nationwide.

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