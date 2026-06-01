Myres Odonkor Junior claims GH¢100K as 1v1 Africa brings football fever to Accra

Myres Manuel Odonkor Junior was crowned champion of the Accra edition of the 1v1 Africa Football Challenge on Sunday.

This was after an exciting day of one-on-one football at AIS Astro Turf, East Legon, walking away with the GH¢100,000 top prize.

With fans packed around the turf from early morning, the competition delivered exactly what it promised: fast feet, fierce battles and moments of individual brilliance as players went head-to-head in a format that rewards skill, confidence and composure under pressure.

Odonkor Junior stood out from the field with a string of commanding performances before sealing victory in the final to take home the biggest prize of the day.

Opoku Elvis finished second and earned GH¢50,000, while Chris Mensah placed third and earned GH¢25,000.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to Senyo Martin, the standout performer between the sticks, who received GH¢30,000.

In total, more than GH¢400,000 was awarded during the competition.

Hosted by Mr Eazi and supported by Mobike, the Accra event brought together football, entertainment and community in a lively atmosphere that kept supporters engaged throughout the day.

One of the loudest reactions from the crowd came when popular Ghanaian actor Sulley Sadik stepped onto the turf for a special 1v1 face-off with Mr Eazi, a light-hearted but competitive showdown that quickly became one of the standout moments of the event.

The Ghana edition follows the competition’s first stop in Lagos, Nigeria, where 1v1 Africa drew major attention for its unique format and focus on raw football talent.

Sunday’s turnout in Accra suggested that momentum is growing beyond Nigeria, with organisers confirming plans to expand the tournament into more cities across Africa.

Speaking after the final, Mr Eazi praised the players and the crowd's energy, describing Accra as another strong statement of the talent the platform is uncovering across the continent.

"Ghana showed up today. The level of talent we saw on this pitch was incredible. What makes 1v1 Africa special is that it gives players a platform to express themselves and be seen. After Lagos, it feels great to be here in Accra, and this is only the beginning of what we want to build across Africa."

For many in attendance, the day was about the rare opportunity for players to showcase themselves before a passionate crowd, with every duel carrying the intensity of a final.

With successful editions now held in Lagos and Accra, 1v1 Africa is steadily building a reputation as one of the continent’s most exciting grassroots football platforms, giving street football talent a stage and fans a spectacle worth the trip.

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