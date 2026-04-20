National Service Authority cuts payroll from GH₵1.6bn to GH₵700m after ghost names cleanup

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Service Authority (NSA) says it has slashed its annual payroll from about GH₵1.6 billion to roughly GH₵700 million after tightening verification systems aimed at removing ghost names from its payroll.
Deputy Director General of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, disclosed the figures during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, describing the sharp reduction as proof that ongoing reforms within the Authority are delivering results.
“Previously, the payroll of the government was about 1.5 to 1.6 billion every year. As of last year, we paid barely about 700 million Ghanaian cedis,” he said.
According to him, the savings were not achieved by cutting the number of national service personnel posted across the country, but by strengthening controls over how monthly allowances are processed and paid.
Lt. Col. Kpeungu explained that under the current system, each service person’s monthly evaluation must first be endorsed by a supervisor at the institution where they are posted.
The documents are then verified at the district level, reviewed by an internal auditor, cleared by the regional director, and reconciled by accountants at the NSA head office before final payment approval is issued through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.
He admitted the process is detailed and involves several checks, but insisted it is fully digital and has not created major payment delays.
The Deputy Director General said the Authority currently owes personnel only one month’s allowance — March — which he described as manageable considering the size of the scheme.
With nearly 99,500 service personnel currently deployed nationwide, he said the NSA spends about GH₵50 million every month on allowances, translating to an estimated GH₵600 million annually.
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