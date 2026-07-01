NCCE dismisses reports of GH¢144m budget freeze, insists civic education activities continue

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has dismissed reports suggesting that the non-release of its 2026 budget allocation has pushed the institution into a funding crisis, describing such claims as misleading and lacking official verification.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission responded to an online publication headlined, "Undisbursed GH¢144.6 million budget pushes NCCE into funding crisis," which claimed that although Parliament had approved GH¢144,580,479 for the Commission in the 2026 budget, no funds had been released to support its operations and civic education programmes nationwide.

According to the NCCE, the publication created a false impression that the Commission had ceased operations and abandoned its constitutional mandate.

"This claim is misleading. Contrary to the impression created by the publication, the NCCE has not ceased operations, nor has it abandoned its constitutional mandate. Civic education activities continue across the country, although the Commission continues to operate within the significant financial constraints that have historically affected its work," the statement said.

The Commission further rejected assertions that it had received no funding, insisting that such claims were unsubstantiated.

"Any assertion that the Commission has received zero funding is unsubstantiated and should not be presented as fact without official verification from the institution," it stated.

"As is common with public institutions, there may occasionally be administrative or bureaucratic delays in the release of funds. Such delays should not, however, be interpreted to mean that the Commission has experienced a total funding shutdown," the statement noted.

The Commission admitted that it remains under-resourced but reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its constitutional responsibilities of educating citizens on their rights and responsibilities, promoting active citizenship, and strengthening national unity.

It also encouraged members of the public to follow its official website and social media platforms for updates on civic education activities taking place across the country.

Addressing concerns over its collaborations with external organisations, the NCCE explained that partnerships with state institutions, local authorities, civil society organisations, schools, faith-based organisations and development partners have always formed an integral part of its public education work.

The Commission said these collaborations should not be misconstrued as evidence of institutional collapse or improper dependence.

"The Commission places a high value on its relationship with the media, as responsible media scrutiny remains essential to transparency and accountability. Media houses are, however, respectfully urged to seek official clarification on matters concerning the Commission's operations before publication, particularly where reports may affect public confidence in the institution," it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to impartiality and professionalism, the Commission assured citizens and stakeholders that it remains focused on delivering its constitutional mandate despite financial constraints.

It also reiterated the importance of adequate funding and the timely release of budgeted resources to ensure the effective delivery of civic education programmes nationwide.

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