NDC to rename party headquarters after Rawlings as Ghana marks ex-president’s 79th birthday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in collaboration with the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, will, on Monday, June 22, 2026, hold a series of commemorative activities to mark what would have been the 79th birthday of the party’s founder and former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

The events, which are expected to attract senior government officials, party executives, supporters, political activists and members of the public, will be held under the theme: “From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy.”

A key highlight of the celebration will be the formal naming of the NDC’s national headquarters after the late former President and the unveiling of a bust in his honour.

The ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. at the party’s headquarters in Accra, will be led by President John Dramani Mahama, who is expected to pay tribute to the man widely credited with shaping Ghana’s contemporary democratic and political landscape.

Other leading figures of the governing party are also expected to address the gathering and reflect on Rawlings’ contributions to national development, democratic governance and the growth of the NDC.

Lecture and exhibition

The second phase of the commemoration will take place at 4 p.m. at the auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, where a public lecture and exhibition on the life and legacy of the former President will be held.

Renowned lawyer and academic Tsatsu Tsikata will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the historical significance of Rawlings’ political journey and his impact on Ghana’s transition from military rule to constitutional democracy.

The programme will also feature presentations by former Minister for Local Government and current Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Dr Akwasi Opong-Fosu, and former Minister for Information and National Security, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, both of whom worked closely with the late statesman.

The accompanying exhibition is expected to showcase photographs, documents and memorabilia chronicling Rawlings’ life, political career and contributions to Ghana’s democratic development.

Honouring a lasting legacy

Flt Lt Rawlings, who founded the NDC in 1992, remains one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s political history. He led the country as Head of State under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and later served two constitutional terms as President under the Fourth Republic.

His leadership, political ideals and advocacy for accountability, social justice and grassroots participation continue to shape public discourse and the identity of the NDC.

In a statement announcing the events, the organisers invited party members, supporters, cadres and the general public to participate in the celebrations and join in honouring the enduring legacy of the late former President.

The statement, signed by the NDC’s Deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, described the commemoration as an opportunity to reflect on Rawlings’ role in Ghana’s political transformation and his lasting influence on the country’s democratic journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.