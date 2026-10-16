NDC to vet 54 aspirants for Western Regional executive positions October 17

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to vet 54 aspirants on Saturday, October 17, as preparations gather pace for the party’s Western Regional executive elections in November.
The aspirants have submitted their nominations to contest various positions in the party’s regional leadership following an earlier online nomination process.
Chairman of the Regional Elections Committee, Amos Atta, said the nomination exercise was peaceful, with all 54 aspirants recorded on the committee’s dashboard as completing the in-person filing process.
He said the committee encountered no challenges during the exercise and urged all aspirants to adhere to the party’s electoral guidelines to ensure a peaceful contest.
“We didn’t face any challenge here. As you witnessed, it has been peaceful, and everyone came to file in peace and left in peace. We also advised them to abide by all the guidelines because, at the end of the day, we are one family, and we will come back as a family,” he said.
The position of Deputy Regional Secretary reportedly attracted the highest number of aspirants, followed by Deputy Regional Youth Organiser and Regional Chairman.
Mr Atta expressed confidence in the region’s preparedness for the elections, saying: “I can confidently confirm to everyone that the Western Region is 100 percent ready for the elections for the various portfolios.”
Among the aspirants is Rebecca Kwoffie, a former Women’s Commissioner of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) and former Deputy Birmingham Women’s Organiser of the NDC in the United Kingdom.
She is contesting the position of Deputy Western Regional Secretary, citing her experience in party administration, youth mobilisation and women’s leadership as key strengths.
Ms Kwoffie believes her experience in various party roles would enable her to support the Regional Secretary while strengthening collaboration with the youth and women’s wings.
“If you vote for me, you vote for a three-in-one package,” she said.
She explained that her experience as a Women’s Commissioner and branch executive, including her service as a branch organiser, had equipped her to contribute beyond the administrative responsibilities of the Deputy Regional Secretary.
She said she would work closely with the youth and women’s organisers while supporting the Regional Secretary to improve the party’s administrative efficiency.
“I’ll advocate for the youth as well; I’ll also advocate for women’s empowerment, effective administration and unity,” she added.
The Regional Elections Committee has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process in November 2026.
Mr Atta urged aspirants and their supporters to respect the party’s electoral rules, conduct their campaigns responsibly and preserve unity throughout the contest.
The vetting exercise on Saturday is expected to determine the eligibility of aspirants seeking to contest the various executive positions in the Western Region.
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