NEIP CEO Eric Adjei calls for increased investment in agriculture to attract Ghanaian youth

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has called for sustained investment and practical support for farmers to make agriculture more attractive, particularly to the youth.

Mr Adjei said continued investment in agriculture, supported by government, the private sector and individuals, could transform farming into a major source of employment and economic growth.

He made the call during an engagement with farmers in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, where efforts are being made to boost agricultural production.

Farming remains the mainstay of the local economy, with thousands of residents depending on agriculture for their livelihoods.

However, climate change, low productivity and inadequate support continue to pose challenges to farmers and make the sector less attractive to young people.

Mr Adjei stressed the need for practical interventions and motivation to encourage farmers to remain in production while attracting more young people into agriculture.

As part of the support, Jaman North has received 3,500 bags of fertiliser for agricultural production.

The consignment comprises 500 bags from the first tranche, 1,500 bags from the second tranche and an additional 1,500 bags donated by the NEIP CEO. The fertiliser is expected to be distributed to 1,500 farmers across the district, while the District Chief Executive, George Adane, has warned beneficiaries against diverting or smuggling the subsidised fertiliser to neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire, cautioning that offenders would face the full rigours of the law.

Meanwhile, the district is expected to benefit from the establishment of a Farm and Service Centre at Sampa and a private-sector cashew processing plant, initiatives expected to create jobs, promote value addition and strengthen agriculture in Jaman North.

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