NEIP CEO Eric Adjei donates 1,500 bags of fertiliser to Jaman North farmers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has donated 1,500 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region to support agricultural production.

The donation forms part of efforts to provide farmers with critical inputs and improve productivity in a district where agriculture remains the mainstay of the local economy.

The fertiliser is expected to benefit farmers across the district and help reduce some of the production challenges confronting them.

Mr Adjei said supporting farmers with the necessary inputs was essential to sustaining food production and making agriculture more attractive to young people.

He noted that increased investment in the sector could create jobs, improve livelihoods and position farming as a viable avenue for economic growth.

The donation brings the total quantity of fertiliser received by Jaman North to 3,500 bags, comprising 500 bags from the first tranche, 1,500 bags from the second tranche and the additional 1,500 bags donated by Mr Adjei.

The fertiliser is expected to be distributed to 1,500 farmers, with authorities urging beneficiaries to use the inputs strictly for their intended purpose.

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