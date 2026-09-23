Netherlands to return to Eurovision after 2026 boycott

The Netherlands last took part in Eurovision in 2025, when they were represented by Claude

The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year despite a boycott by the broadcaster that was previously in charge of the country's participation.

Dutch network Avrotros withdrew in 2026 and said it would also not take part in 2027 because the competition could "no longer be considered neutral" given divisions over Israel's involvement and the Gaza war.

The NPO, which oversees public broadcasting in the country, has now stepped in, saying coverage of the contest will be provided by broadcasting organisation NOS, while an independent panel will select the Dutch participant.

Jurre Bosman, NPO's director of media, said: "It is important that, as a public broadcaster, we remain part of this unifying European event at this moment in particular."

Israel's participation in the contest has become highly controversial, and five countries, including the Netherlands, boycotted this year's event.

Eurovision organiser the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has subsequently announced a number of changes, including excluding any country involved in an armed conflict from hosting the competition.

That means that, although Israel can still compete, the EBU would ask another country to host if it won.

The EBU has also proposed changes to the voting process, saying that politically motivated voting has become "persistent" and is widely seen as "deeply worrying".

However, Avrotros said those changes did "not provide sufficient confidence that the independent and neutral character of the Eurovision Song Contest has been restored".

In a statement on Wednesday, the NPO said the EBU has "taken significant steps regarding the rules" of the contest, and that the Netherlands will return.

Acknowledging that the contest provokes "mixed feelings" in the Netherlands, the NPO said it had "explicitly asked the EBU to once again make the unifying character of the festival an important part of the event".

The NPO also said the Dutch entrant would be chosen by "an independent team of experts" who would "carefully guide the process surrounding the act".

Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome the Netherlands back to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027.

"We value the constructive conversations we have had with NPO and look forward to working together to reinforce the Contest as a place that truly reflects the spirit of 'United By Music'."

Iceland, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia all pulled out of the 2026 contest in addition to the Netherlands.

The 2027 contest will take place on 14 May in Burgas, after Bulgarian singer Dara won this year's contest with Bangaranga.

Last month, it was announced that Canada will enter the contest for the first time.

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