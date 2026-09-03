New maternal units commissioned in North Tongu to improve access to care

Audio By Carbonatix
Access to maternal and child healthcare is expected to improve in North Tongu in the Volta Region following the commissioning of two new 15-bed Mother and Child Health Units at the Volo and Fodzoku Health Centres.
The facilities, established by Engage Now Africa-Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), are expected to serve more than 19,000 people in the two communities and surrounding areas.
Country Director of Engage Now Africa-Ghana, Cecilia Amankwah, said access to a safe and appropriate environment for childbirth should be considered a basic requirement, rather than a luxury.
“Safe and appropriate environments for childbirth are not a luxury but a basic requirement for dignified, quality maternal care,” she said.
She said investments in maternal health infrastructure must translate into safer deliveries, healthier mothers and newborns, and improved outcomes for families.
The new units are equipped to provide maternal and child health services, including spaces for childbirth and newborn care.
They will operate under the Ghana Health Service, bringing essential services closer to residents of Volo, Fodzoku and surrounding communities.
The commissioning forms part of efforts to strengthen maternal and child healthcare, particularly in communities where access to health infrastructure remains limited.
The project was fully funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
With the two facilities now operational, residents are expected to have improved access to maternal and child healthcare without having to travel long distances to access essential services.
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