Trial Day 2: Legal advisor accused of revenge on embattled NCA Board Chair

Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority Abena Asafu-Adjei has told an Accra High Court that $4m withdrawn from the NCA account to purchase cyber surveillance equipment was not approved by the Board.

According to her, minutes of board meetings during the period, 2015 till date does not show any request and approval brought before members of the board.

Mrs Asafu-Adjei also added that the only request for external support was in regard to some two million cedis for the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation.

Mrs Asafu-Adjei was testifying in the case where the former board chair Eugene Baffoh Bonnie and four others are facing trial for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing four million dollars from the account of the NCA.

Director of legal of the NCA who is the first prosecution witness in the case brought her testimony in chief to an end.

Lawyer for the former Board Chairman Thaddeus Sory who started cross-examining witness suggested to the witness that she was unhappy with the former Board Chairman Eugene Baffuor Bonnie.

He explained that this was because it was during his tenure that Mrs. Asafu-Adjei was compelled to proceed on leave

"You don't like the first accused person and that if you had any opportunity to pay him back, you will do so".

Mrs. Asafu Adjei replied, "that is not the case".

NCA Director of Legal Abena Asafu-Adjei is back in the box. At the previous hearing, the Attorney-General had attempted to tender minutes of NCA Board meetings.

It was to demonstrate that apart from the purchase of Cyber Surveillance equipment not being on the budget and procurement plan, a supplementary budget was also not sent to the board to enable the purchase.

Some of the minutes were accepted with others rejected following an objection by some defense lawyers that some minutes had not been signed.

Same legal presentation as last hearing is present as Day Two of the trial begins.



Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa is leading the witness, Abena Asafu-Adjei, to give testimony. Witness reminded of Oath. DPP is up, we begin.

DPP is asking Mrs Asafu Adjei to tell the court when William Mathew Tevie started work at NCA as Director General

She replied that he started work in June 2015 as ag. Director-General.

DPP is asking when he was confirmed as DG.

Witness replies January 2016.

DPP is asking witness to take a look at the minute the that have been tendered in. She wants her to peruse the 2015 board minutes whether there was any decision taken by the NCA Board in respect of the contract between NCA and IDL.

Witness replies that no such contract was discussed at any of the board meetings.

DPP has handed her another document. It's board meeting minutes of 8th January 2016 ,8th April 2016 and 16th April 2016.

Documents have been tendered in by witness. Defence lawyer, Thaddeus Sore is asking for time to study.

Granted by court.

Lawyer Sore is done, says he has no objection. Court accepts all 3 documents

DPP has asked witness to study the three documents and tell the court which of the accused persons were present

Witness says 135th meeting minutes show first 4 accused persons were present.(Eugene, Tevie,Nana Ensaw and Alhaji Mimina)

For 136th meeting, 1st accused, 2nd and third were present.( Eugene, Tevie,Nana Ensaw)

For 137th meeting,1st accused, 2nd and 3rd were present

DPP has asked witness to go through minutes whether any decision was taken by the Board in relation to contract between NCA and IDL.

Witness says no mention of such contract came up.

DPP is asking witness whether the NCA receives requests for support from other institutions and people.

DPP wants witness to explain how such requests come in.

Witness says it comes in the form of letters sent by the Ministries. The Director General of NCA who receives the request sends it to NCA Board for approval. If it's granted and payments need to be made, it is effected.

DPP is asking whether there is a budget for institutional support?

Witness replies that in the budget, there is a provision for institutional support.

DPP has asked witness to assess 2015 budget and Procurement plan whether such a provision was made

Witness replies that it is captured in the budget as social responsibility/donations. She says documents before her pegged the figure at 0.95% of total budget.

DPP is asking the witness whether board took any decision in respect of such institutional support.

Witness says a decision was taken for NCA to support Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in the purchase of equipment costing in excess of 2million Cedis.

DPP says apart from this support, did NCA support any other institution per the board minutes.

Witness says no other approval was given.

DPP is asking whether NCA deals with any issue relating to Cyber security or surveillance.

Witness replies that until late last year when a cyber security unit was set up with the IT division, the NCA had no such mandate.

DPP says she is done leading her to give testimony.

Cross examination begins.

Lawyer Sore is asking witness to confirm whether it was during the tenure of Eugene Baffuor Bonnie that she was removed as Director Legal

Witness replies that is true.

Lawyer Sore is asking witness to confirm whether it was during the tenure of Eugene Baffuor Bonnie that she was also compelled to go on leave because she was refusing to go on leave.

Witness replies that is not the case and that others had 10 months leave yet were not asked to go.

Lawyer Sore says "so you felt you were discriminated against and treated unfairly by first accused"

Witness replies that is not true and that Mr. Bonnie has been her good friend since he took over as board chair and that they travelled together sometimes.

Lawyer Sore is asking whether they were private travels.

She says strictly official.

Lawyer Sore is asking whether she contacted Mr Bonnie or any other person when she was asked to go on leave.

Witness replies no and that she needed the leave so took it when she was compelled.

Lawyer Sore is asking her why she didn't request for it if she needed it.

Witness says if they had recourse to look at her personal file, they would have realised her leave had been deferred and she had been recalled from leave sometimes.

Lawyer Sore is suggesting to witness that she doesn't like the first accused person and that if she has any opportunity to pay him back, she will do so.

Witness says that is not true.

Lawyer Sore is asking witness whether it's correct that a change in administration led to witness returning to her position of Director of Legal which meant a change in fortunes. This he said came with her returning to also serve as Board Secretary and therefore earning allowance

Witness says that is not true.

Lawyer Sore says she must be very happy with this new administration because she was also handed responsibility for overseeing procurement.

Witness says they were looking for competence, expertise, and integrity which they found in her. "She won't boast"

Lawyer Sore is asking whether she had dealt with anything relating to national security since she was asked to supervise procurement.

Witness says No.

Lawyer Sore is asking witness whether the procurement unit undertakes procurement for institutions that seek support.

Witness says No.

Lawyer Sore has asked her to take a look at a document and that she will see that it's a power point presentation made to the board. It's the Budget plan for 2015.

Witness replies that she sees bullet points.

Lawyer Sore is suggesting that it was a presentation to the board and not the Budget itself.

Witness disagrees, says it is the Budget.

Lawyer Sore is asking whether she has submitted any evidence to show the board approved it.

Witness says it's in the minutes that was submitted to the court.