NIB targets stronger 2026 performance after Q1 profit rises to GH¢34.3

National Investment Bank (NIB) says it is on course for a stronger financial performance in 2026 as it continues to implement its turnaround strategy.

The optimism follows an improved first-quarter performance, with Profit After Tax reaching GH¢34.3 million.

Net interest income also climbed to GH¢151 million in the first quarter, equivalent to an annualised figure of about GH¢606 million.

Customer deposits increased by 9.4% to GH¢11.6 billion, while loans and advances grew modestly to GH¢778.8 million.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of NIB, Chief Doli-Wura Zakari, said: “The results are clear evidence that National Investment Bank’s recovery is real and self-sustaining.”

He added: “We moved from an operating loss in 2024 to a core operating profit of GH¢275 million in 2025.”

According to him, “People, our depositors and shareholders, are seeking the results of a turnaround that is now structural and not seasonal.”

Strategies to Sustain Growth

The bank says it has made significant progress in reducing its non-performing loans, with the impact expected to become more evident by the end of 2026.

The recovery strategy includes negotiated settlements with borrowers and intensified legal action to recover outstanding debts.

NIB also plans to maintain strict compliance with regulatory capital requirements, with what it describes as zero tolerance for breaches.

Another key strategy is the aggressive mobilisation of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) to reduce reliance on expensive term deposits.

The bank also intends to rationalise its branch network by concentrating physical operations in high-potential commercial centres while migrating low-value transactions to digital channels.

In addition, NIB says it has entered into financing arrangements with other banks to support critical national projects, a move it expects will further strengthen its financial performance by year-end.

Strong Turnaround in 2025

NIB ended the 2025 financial year with a Profit After Tax of GH¢343.9 million, a sharp improvement from GH¢2.8 million recorded in 2024.

The bank says the turnaround followed renewed operational discipline, stronger corporate governance and a deliberate strategy to rebuild its core business.

Operating income surged by 134% to GH¢885.5 million in 2025 from GH¢378.4 million a year earlier.

Net interest income more than tripled to GH¢633.1 million, driven by improved asset yields and expanded lending activities.

Non-interest income also increased, supported by gains from trading and other operating activities, reflecting a more diversified revenue base.

Personnel costs rose by 66%, which the bank attributed to renewed investment in staff motivation and capacity building.

At the operating level, NIB reversed a GH¢5.6 million loss in 2024 to post an operating profit of GH¢275.4 million in 2025.

Profit before tax climbed to GH¢382.1 million, while income from associates rose significantly to GH¢106.7 million, up from GH¢8.7 million in the previous year.

The bank says it remains focused on restoring its long-term financial health through strategic recapitalisation, prudent cost management and sustainable growth initiatives.

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